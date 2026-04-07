College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27

It's never too early to start thinking about next year.

With that in mind, here are the national title odds for the 2026-27 season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds.

All college basketball odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

College Basketball National Championship Odds 2027

Full college basketball national championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2027 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2027 Duke +700 Michigan +800 Arizona +1200 Florida +1300 Houston +1400 Michigan State +1500 Connecticut +1600 Kansas +1600 Arkansas +2000 Illinois +2000 North Carolina +2200 Vanderbilt +2500 Gonzaga +2500 Texas Tech +2500 Virginia +3000 St. John's +3000 Iowa State +3000 Kentucky +3000 Alabama +3000 BYU +5000 Louisville +5000 Purdue +5000 Tennessee +5000 Miami +5000 USC +6500 UCLA +6500 LSU +6500 Missouri +6500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which college basketball bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.