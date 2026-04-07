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NCAAB

College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2026-27

It's never too early to start thinking about next year.

With that in mind, here are the national title odds for the 2026-27 season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds.

All college basketball odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

College Basketball National Championship Odds 2027

Full college basketball national championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2027
Duke
Michigan
Arizona
Florida
Houston
Michigan State
Connecticut
Kansas
Arkansas
Illinois
North Carolina
Vanderbilt
Gonzaga
Texas Tech
Virginia
St. John's
Iowa State
Kentucky
Alabama
BYU
Louisville
Purdue
Tennessee
Miami
USC
UCLA
LSU
Missouri

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which college basketball bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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