Clippers vs. Warriors NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

Clippers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Golden State Warriors (37-45) are 5-point underdogs as they try to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (42-40) on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at Intuit Dome. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The over/under is set at 220.5 for the matchup.

Clippers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -5 220.5 -205 +172

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (65.3%)

Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 42 times this season (42-40-0).

In the Warriors' 82 games this season, they have 34 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have gone over the total 43 times this season.

Warriors games this year have gone over the point total 49 times in 82 opportunities (59.8%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (22-19-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).

The Clippers have eclipsed the total less often at home, hitting the over in 21 of 41 home matchups (51.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in 22 of 41 games (53.7%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .415. It is 17-23-1 ATS on its home court and 17-24-0 on the road.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (65.9%, 27 of 41) than on the road (53.7%, 22 of 41).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard averages 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 5.3 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 55.2% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Kris Dunn averages 7.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 31.5% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Darius Garland is averaging 18.8 points, 2.4 boards and 6.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Brandin Podziemski gives the Warriors 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Stephen Curry gets the Warriors 26.6 points, 3.6 boards and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 5.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Warriors are getting 9.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Gui Santos.

Gary Payton II's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 58.3% of his shots from the floor.

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