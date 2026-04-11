Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Clippers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBCS-BA, KTLA, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (41-40) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Golden State Warriors (37-44) on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers are favored by 9 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Clippers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -9 224.5 -355 +285

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (65%)

Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Clippers have compiled a 41-40-0 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors have played 81 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

This season, 43 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on 49 of 81 set point totals (60.5%).

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-19-0) than it does on the road (20-21-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Clippers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 21 times in 40 opportunities this season (52.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 22 times in 41 opportunities (53.7%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-1). Away, it is .425 (17-23-0).

Warriors games have gone above the over/under more often at home (27 times out of 41) than on the road (22 of 40) this season.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (third in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

John Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the field and 31.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Darius Garland is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski averages 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also draining 45.7% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is draining 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Warriors are receiving 26.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Stephen Curry.

Gui Santos' numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Gary Payton II's numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 58.4% of his shots from the floor.

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