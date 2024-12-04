Clippers vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 4

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, KTLA, and FDSN

The Los Angeles Clippers (14-9) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) after winning nine straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The matchup's point total is 211.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -2.5 211 -136 +116

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (53.4%)

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 7-13-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 16-7-0 this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 11 times out of 23 chances this season.

The Clippers have gone over the point total 39.1% of the time this year (nine of 23 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-5-0) than it has at home (3-8-0).

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (54.5%) than away games (55.6%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .692 (9-4-0). Away, it is .700 (7-3-0).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have gone over less frequently at home (five of 13, 38.5%) than away (four of 10, 40%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 26.7 points, 5.5 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 42.3% from downtown, with an average of 4.5 made 3-pointers (second in league).

Julius Randle is averaging 21 points, 4.1 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.7 points, 11.2 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Naz Reid averages 13.5 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 9.9 points, 1.9 assists and 3.7 boards.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.3 points, 6.9 boards and 8.8 assists for the Clippers.

The Clippers are receiving 15 points, 12.3 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 2.9 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 50.5% of his shots from the field and 50.7% from 3-point range (third in NBA), with an average of 4 treys (fifth in NBA).

Per game, Kris Dunn gives the Clippers 6.7 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Clippers get 10.2 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.6 boards and 0.9 assists.

