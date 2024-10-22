Clippers vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 23

Clippers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC

The Phoenix Suns hit the court against the Los Angeles Clippers as 4.5-point favorites in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

Clippers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4.5 -114 -106 223.5 -108 -112 -194 +162

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (65%)

Clippers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns covered 35 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

The Clippers' ATS record as underdogs of 4.5 points or more was 3-4-1 last season.

The Suns and their opponents combined to go over the point total 37 out of 82 times last season.

There were 37 Clippers games (out of 82) that went over the total last season.

Against the spread last season, Phoenix fared worse when played at home, covering 16 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Los Angeles had a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant put up 27.1 points, 6.6 boards and 5 assists last season.

Devin Booker's numbers last season were 27.1 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per contest. He drained 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Jusuf Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 11 boards and 4 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Tyus Jones' numbers last season were 12 points, 2.7 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He made 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Grayson Allen's stats last season included 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He made 49.9% of his shots from the field and 46.1% from 3-point range (first in NBA), with an average of 2.7 treys.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard collected 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

James Harden put up 16.6 points, 8.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac averaged 11.7 points, 1.4 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

Norman Powell averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr. recorded 8.6 points, 1 assists and 3.3 boards.

