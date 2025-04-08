Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Clippers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSSW

The Los Angeles Clippers (46-32) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (32-46) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Intuit Dome as big, 12.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on FDSSC and FDSSW. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Clippers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -12.5 226.5 -752 +530

Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (78.9%)

Clippers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Clippers have gone 44-32-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 36-42-0 this year.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total 44 times in 78 opportunities (56.4%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 27 times in 39 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 39 opportunities on the road.

At home, the Clippers exceed the over/under 46.2% of the time (18 of 39 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (18 of 39 contests).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (20-20-0). Away, it is .421 (16-22-0).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over more often at home (23 of 40, 57.5%) than away (21 of 38, 55.3%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 8.6 assists and 5.7 boards.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 62.4% from the field (fifth in league).

Norman Powell is averaging 22 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.3 points, 3.5 boards and 2.8 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Chris Paul averages 8.8 points for the Spurs, plus 3.6 boards and 7.6 assists.

The Spurs get 14.5 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Spurs get 16.5 points per game from Devin Vassell, plus 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Per game, Keldon Johnson provides the Spurs 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs are receiving 12.1 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.