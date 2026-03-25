Clippers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Clippers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: TSN and FDSSC

The Toronto Raptors (40-31) are 4-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (36-36) at Intuit Dome on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The game tips at 10:30 p.m. ET on TSN and FDSSC. The matchup's point total is 224.5.

Clippers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -4 224.5 -180 +152

Clippers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (61.5%)

Clippers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Clippers have compiled a 38-34-0 record against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 36-35-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 40 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 71 chances.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on 28 of 71 set point totals (39.4%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (19-16-0) than it has in road games (19-18-0).

The Clippers have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (57.1%) than road games (54.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 15-20-0 record) than away (.583, 21-15-0).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 35) than on the road (13 of 36) this year.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard averages 28.3 points, 6.3 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Kris Dunn averages 7.7 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per game.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 5.3 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 2.4 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Brook Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 7.8 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He is also draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Immanuel Quickley gets the Raptors 16.9 points, 4.1 boards and 6 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Raptors receive 10.8 points per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili, plus 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Per game, RJ Barrett provides the Raptors 19.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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