Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 1

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: TNT

The Denver Nuggets bring a 2-3 lead into a decisive Game 6 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Clippers are favored by 6 points in the matchup, which airs on TNT at 10 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 212.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -6 212 -260 +215

Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (62.2%)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Clippers have put together a 46-34-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Nuggets' 82 games this year, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 39 times this season.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over on 49 of 82 set point totals (59.8%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (28-12-1) than it has in road games (18-22-1).

The Clippers have exceeded the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 20 of 41 home matchups (48.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in 19 of 41 games (46.3%).

Against the spread, Denver has had better results on the road (20-20-1) than at home (18-23-0).

Nuggets games have finished above the over/under more often at home (26 times out of 41) than on the road (23 of 41) this season.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, shooting 41% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Ivica Zubac averages 16.8 points, 12.6 boards and 2.7 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 21.8 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.1 points, 0.8 assists and 3.4 boards.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points, 12.7 boards and 10.2 assists. He is also sinking 57.6% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Jamal Murray averages 21.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists. He is also draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. provides the Nuggets 18.2 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Christian Braun provides the Nuggets 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nuggets are receiving 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

