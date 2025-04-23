Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 24

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSC, and ALT

The Denver Nuggets are 5-point underdogs in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on Thursday, starting at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSSC, and ALT. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -5 214.5 -205 +172

Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (62%)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Clippers have compiled a 46-34-2 record against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have 38 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, 39 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the point total 49 times in 82 opportunities (59.8%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread at home (28-12-1) than it has in road games (18-22-1).

The Clippers have eclipsed the total in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%), compared to 19 of 41 road games (46.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Denver has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than on the road (.488, 20-20-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over 26 of 41 times at home (63.4%), and 23 of 41 on the road (56.1%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists per game, shooting 41% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Ivica Zubac averages 16.8 points, 12.6 boards and 2.7 assists.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 41.8% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kris Dunn averages 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Nikola Jokic provides the Nuggets 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

The Nuggets get 21.4 points per game from Jamal Murray, plus 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Nuggets are getting 18.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 58% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA) and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Russell Westbrook averages 13.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

