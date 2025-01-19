Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Clippers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSC, and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-17) are favored (-2.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (22-17) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs on NBA TV, FDSSC, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 215 points.

Clippers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2.5 215 -152 +128

Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (70.5%)

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Clippers have compiled a 24-15-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 19-19-1 this season.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 14 times out of 39 chances.

Lakers games this season have hit the over on 18 of 39 set point totals (46.2%).

The Clippers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 14 times in 20 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered 10 times in 20 opportunities on the road.

When playing at home, the Clippers eclipse the over/under 40% of the time (eight of 20 games). They've hit the over in 30% of games on the road (six of 20 contests).

This season, the Lakers are 11-9-0 at home against the spread (.550 winning percentage). On the road, they are 8-10-1 ATS (.421).

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have gone over 10 of 20 times at home (50%), and eight of 19 away (42.1%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8 assists, shooting 39.8% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.9 points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 61.7% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Norman Powell averages 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Kris Dunn averages 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 25.8 points for the Lakers, plus 11.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 7.5 boards and 8.8 assists per game. He is making 51.6% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Austin Reaves averages 18.5 points, 4.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Rui Hachimura averages 12.1 points, 5.2 boards and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

