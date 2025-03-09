Clippers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Clippers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (34-29) are 6-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (33-29) on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The game airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSC. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

Clippers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -6 223.5 -220 +184

Clippers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (58.9%)

Clippers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Clippers are 33-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Kings have 26 wins against the spread in 62 games this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 27 times out of 62 chances this season.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in 34 of 62 opportunities (54.8%).

When playing at home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (22-9-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (11-20-1).

In home games, the Clippers go over the total 45.2% of the time (14 of 31 games). They've hit the over in 40.6% of road games (13 of 32 contests).

This year, Sacramento is 11-18-1 at home against the spread (.367 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-15-2 ATS (.469).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over more frequently at home (18 of 30, 60%) than on the road (16 of 32, 50%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 boards and 8.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn averages 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor.

Amir Coffey is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 boards and 1.1 assists.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 4.0 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. He is also draining 48.6% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.1% of his shots from the field and 44.2% from 3-point range (fourth in league), with an average of 3.2 treys.

The Kings get 11.3 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 8.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Keegan Murray provides the Kings 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Keon Ellis' numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 48.0% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 1.7 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.