Cleveland State vs Northern Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 2 seed Cleveland State Vikings (20-11, 14-6 Horizon League) will play the No. 7 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (17-15, 11-9 Horizon League) in the Horizon League tournament Thursday at Wolstein Center, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Wolstein Center

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cleveland State win (81.5%)

Cleveland State is a 4.5-point favorite over Northern Kentucky on Thursday and the total has been set at 137.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cleveland State has covered 16 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Northern Kentucky has compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread this year.

Cleveland State (5-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (50%) than Northern Kentucky (2-7) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (22.2%).

The Vikings sport an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.571) as they do in away games.

The Norse have been better against the spread at home (7-9-0) than away (4-10-0) this season.

Cleveland State has beaten the spread 12 times in 20 conference games.

Northern Kentucky is 8-13-0 against the spread in Horizon League games this year.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cleveland State has been victorious in 11, or 78.6%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Vikings have a mark of 8-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -184 or better on the moneyline.

Northern Kentucky has won 25% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-9).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, the Norse have gone 2-7 (22.2%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland State has a 64.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Cleveland State averages 73.6 points per game (197th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per contest (39th in college basketball). It has a +222 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Tevin Smith's 13.8 points per game lead Cleveland State and are 404th in college basketball.

Northern Kentucky puts up 72.1 points per game (235th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (189th in college basketball). It has a -1 scoring differential.

Trey Robinson is ranked 200th in college basketball with a team-leading 15.8 points per game.

The Vikings are 231st in the nation at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 28.5 their opponents average.

Dylan Arnett paces the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball play).

The Norse are 258th in college basketball at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.6 their opponents average.

Robinson tops the Norse with 6.0 rebounds per game (318th in college basketball).

Cleveland State averages 96.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (173rd in college basketball), and allows 86.6 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball).

The Norse's 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 254th in college basketball, and the 93.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 183rd in college basketball.

