Clemson vs SMU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Clemson Tigers (21-5, 13-2 ACC) will try to extend a five-game road win streak when they square off against the SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-4 ACC) on February 22, 2025 at Moody Coliseum.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs. SMU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: Moody Coliseum

Clemson vs. SMU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (51.4%)

Before making an informed wager on Clemson-SMU outing (in which Clemson is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 145.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Clemson vs. SMU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread this season.

SMU has compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than SMU covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home, the Tigers sport a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-3-0).

Against the spread, the Mustangs have had better results away (4-4-0) than at home (7-8-0).

Clemson is 11-4-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

SMU has eight wins against the spread in 15 ACC games this season.

Clemson vs. SMU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has come away with 16 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 16-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -128 or better on the moneyline.

SMU has compiled a 1-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Mustangs have played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 56.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Clemson vs. SMU Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson is outscoring opponents by 11 points per game with a +287 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.4 points per game (90th in college basketball) and allows 66.4 per contest (38th in college basketball).

Chase Hunter ranks 114th in the country with a team-leading 17 points per game.

SMU's +293 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.7 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per outing (171st in college basketball).

Kevin Miller's team-leading 13.4 points per game rank him 462nd in the country.

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 138th in the nation, and are 3.3 more than the 29.5 their opponents grab per outing.

Ian Schieffelin's 9.6 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 17th in college basketball play.

The Mustangs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. They are recording 35.6 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.3.

Matt Cross is 57th in the country with 8.2 rebounds per game, leading the Mustangs.

Clemson ranks 44th in college basketball with 102.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 52nd in college basketball defensively with 87.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Mustangs rank 38th in college basketball averaging 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 84th, allowing 88.9 points per 100 possessions.

