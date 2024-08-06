2024 Clemson Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

With a record of 1-1 in 2024, the Clemson Tigers are the No. 22 team in the nation. Below, you can check out their full schedule and results.

Clemson 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Georgia Aug. 31 L 34-3 Bulldogs (-10.5) 50.5 2 Appalachian State Sept. 7 W 66-20 Tigers (-16.5) 52.5 4 North Carolina State Sept. 21 - Tigers (-7.5) 48.5 5 Stanford Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Florida State Oct. 5 - Seminoles (-2.5) 46.5 7 @ Wake Forest Oct. 12 - - - 8 Virginia Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Clemson Last Game

The Tigers defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers 66-20 in their most recent game. Cade Klubnik had 378 yards on 24-of-26 passing (92.3%) for the Tigers in that matchup against the Mountaineers, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added two carries for 5 yards and two rushing touchdowns with his legs. In the running game, Phil Mafah totaled 118 rushing yards on 10 carries (11.8 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. Bryant Wesco Jr. led the receiving charge against the Mountaineers, hauling in three passes for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Clemson Betting Insights

Clemson has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Tigers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Find more stats and analysis about Clemson on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Clemson Tigers on FanDuel today!