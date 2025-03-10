Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 13 seed Cincinnati Bearcats (17-14, 7-13 Big 12) will play in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 12 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys (15-16, 7-13 Big 12), Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (76.2%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Cincinnati-Oklahoma State spread (Cincinnati -5.5) or over/under (138.5 points).

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma State has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Cincinnati (7-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (50%) than Oklahoma State (5-10) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

When playing at home, the Bearcats sport a worse record against the spread (7-10-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-6-0).

The Cowboys' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .500 (6-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Cincinnati is 9-11-0 this season.

Oklahoma State is 11-9-0 against the spread in Big 12 games this season.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has won in 14, or 66.7%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Bearcats have won 10 of 12 games when listed as at least -250 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma State has won three of the 19 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (15.8%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +202 or longer, the Cowboys have a 1-11 record (winning just 8.3% of their games).

Cincinnati has an implied victory probability of 71.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati's +160 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.5 points per game (271st in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (25th in college basketball).

Jizzle James' team-leading 12.9 points per game ranks 542nd in the country.

Oklahoma State is being outscored by 3.5 points per game, with a -106 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.7 points per game (213th in college basketball), and allows 76.2 per contest (298th in college basketball).

Abou Ousmane's 12.5 points per game leads Oklahoma State and ranks 612th in the country.

The Bearcats average 31.8 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Dillon Mitchell's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Bearcats and rank 229th in college basketball play.

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Cowboys accumulate rank 252nd in college basketball. Their opponents collect 31.3.

Ousmane leads the team with 5.4 rebounds per game (480th in college basketball).

Cincinnati ranks 218th in college basketball by averaging 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 44th in college basketball, allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Cowboys rank 294th in college basketball with 91.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 243rd defensively with 95.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

