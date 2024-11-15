Cincinnati vs Nicholls State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 15

The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) go up against the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) on November 15, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs. Nicholls State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Nicholls State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (96.2%)

Cincinnati is a 23.5-point favorite against Nicholls State on Friday and the over/under is set at 146.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati vs. Nicholls State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Nicholls State covered 19 times in 30 matchups with a spread last year.

As a 23.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Nicholls State was 1-1 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Cincinnati posted as a 23.5-point favorite.

Against the spread last year, the Bearcats fared worse when played at home, covering nine times in 19 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Colonels were better at home (6-3-0) than away (10-5-0) last season.

Cincinnati vs. Nicholls State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati was favored on the moneyline 24 total times last season. It went 17-7 in those games.

The Bearcats never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -10000 or shorter.

Last season, Nicholls State was the underdog 17 times and won five, or 29.4%, of those games.

The Colonels played as an underdog of +2400 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Cincinnati's implied win probability is 99.0%.

Cincinnati vs. Nicholls State Head-to-Head Comparison

The Colonels came up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They recorded 31.3 rebounds per game (230th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.7 per contest.

The Colonels averaged 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (194th in college basketball), and allowed 94.4 points per 100 possessions (228th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!