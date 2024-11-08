Cincinnati vs Morehead State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 8

The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) play the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) on November 8, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs. Morehead State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Morehead State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (85.7%)

If you plan to place a wager on Cincinnati-Morehead State contest (in which Cincinnati is a 28.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 142.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Cincinnati vs. Morehead State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Morehead State went 19-11-0 ATS last year.

The Bearcats covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered nine times in 19 games at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games when playing on the road.

Last year, the Eagles were 8-2-0 at home against the spread (.727 winning percentage). Away, they were 9-7-0 ATS (.562).

Cincinnati vs. Morehead State Head-to-Head Comparison

The Eagles won the rebound battle by 9.1 boards on average. They recorded 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 20th in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 27.2 per outing.

The Eagles averaged 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (50th in college basketball), and allowed 84.7 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

