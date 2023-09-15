Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Cincinnati Bearcats taking on the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-630) | Miami (OH): (+450)

Cincinnati: -14.5 (-102) | Miami (OH): +14.5 (-120) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread in every game this season.

Cincinnati is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

All two of Cincinnati's games have hit the over this season.

Miami (OH) has but one win versus the spread this season.

Miami (OH) doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this season.

One of Miami (OH)'s two games has hit the over.

Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bearcats win (89.7%)

Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Miami (OH) is an underdog by 14.5 points against Cincinnati. Miami (OH) is -120 to cover the spread, and Cincinnati is -102.

Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Cincinnati-Miami (OH) matchup on September 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Miami (OH)-Cincinnati, Miami (OH) is the underdog at +450, and Cincinnati is -630.

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

The Bearcats had an average implied point total of 32.2 last season, which is 2.2 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (30).

Last season, Cincinnati put up more than 30 points in a game four times.

The RedHawks' average implied point total last season (29.5 points) is 14.5 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (15 points).

