Cincinnati vs Georgia Tech Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 23

The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on November 23, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (76.7%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Saturday's Cincinnati-Georgia Tech spread (Cincinnati -7.5) or total (149.5 points).

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati covered 17 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

Georgia Tech put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last season.

When the spread was set as 7.5 or more last season, Cincinnati (7-8) covered a lower percentage of those games when it was the favorite (46.7%) than Georgia Tech (8-4) did as the underdog (66.7%).

The Bearcats did a better job covering the spread in road games (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-10-0) last season.

The Yellow Jackets' winning percentage against the spread at home was .467 (7-8-0) last year. Away, it was .500 (6-6-0).

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati went 17-7 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 70.8% of those games).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -319 or shorter, the Bearcats had a 13-1 record (winning 92.9% of their games).

Georgia Tech was underdogs in 24 games last season and won nine (37.5%) of those contests.

The Yellow Jackets had a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +255 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Based on this game's moneyline, Cincinnati's implied win probability is 76.1%.

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

The 35 rebounds per game the Yellow Jackets averaged ranked 51st in college basketball, and were 3.1 more than the 31.9 their opponents recorded per contest.

The Yellow Jackets averaged 90.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (283rd in college basketball), and gave up 96 points per 100 possessions (267th in college basketball).

