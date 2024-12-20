Cincinnati vs Dayton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

The Dayton Flyers (10-2) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) on December 20, 2024 at Heritage Bank Center.

Cincinnati vs. Dayton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Heritage Bank Center

Cincinnati vs. Dayton Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Dayton win (54.3%)

Before you decide to wager on Cincinnati-Dayton contest (in which Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 139.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Friday's game.

Cincinnati vs. Dayton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Dayton has covered eight times in 11 games with a spread this season.

Cincinnati covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's less often than Dayton covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (100%).

The Bearcats did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-4-0) than they did at home (9-10-0) last season.

The Flyers were better against the spread away (7-4-0) than at home (6-8-0) last season.

Cincinnati vs. Dayton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has been the moneyline favorite in eight games this season and has come away with the win seven times (87.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Bearcats have been victorious seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 or better on the moneyline.

Dayton has won one of the three games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Flyers have gone 1-2 (33.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 62.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati vs. Dayton Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati outscores opponents by 20.8 points per game (scoring 80.4 per game to rank 81st in college basketball while giving up 59.6 per contest to rank 10th in college basketball) and has a +188 scoring differential overall.

Simas Lukosius ranks 170th in the country with a team-leading 16.0 points per game.

Dayton puts up 78.7 points per game (115th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (81st in college basketball). It has a +137 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Enoch Cheeks is ranked 282nd in college basketball with a team-high 14.7 points per game.

The 36.2 rebounds per game the Bearcats average rank 53rd in the country, and are 9.4 more than the 26.8 their opponents pull down per outing.

Dillon Mitchell's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Bearcats and rank 129th in college basketball action.

The Flyers average 32.7 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball) while conceding 28.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

Cheeks is 116th in the nation with 7.5 rebounds per game, leading the Flyers.

Cincinnati ranks 32nd in college basketball by averaging 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is eighth in college basketball, allowing 78.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Flyers average 107.7 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions (214th in college basketball).

