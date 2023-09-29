Cincinnati vs BYU Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The college football schedule on Friday includes the BYU Cougars facing the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BYU: (-113) | Cincinnati: (-106)

BYU: (-113) | Cincinnati: (-106) Spread: BYU: -1.5 (-105) | Cincinnati: +1.5 (-115)

BYU: -1.5 (-105) | Cincinnati: +1.5 (-115) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

BYU vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

BYU hasn won once against the spread this year.

Every BYU game has gone over the point total this season.

Cincinnati has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has one win ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

Cincinnati has seen three of its four games go over the point total.

BYU vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bearcats win (61%)

BYU vs Cincinnati Point Spread

BYU is a 1.5-point favorite against Cincinnati. BYU is -105 to cover the spread, and Cincinnati is -115.

BYU vs Cincinnati Over/Under

The over/under for BYU-Cincinnati on September 29 is 49.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

BYU vs Cincinnati Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while BYU is a -113 favorite.

BYU vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games BYU 30 66 21.3 53 52.5 2 4 Cincinnati 30.8 61 21.3 53 51.0 2 4

