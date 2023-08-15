Cincinnati Bengals Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:44 AM

Currently, the Cincinnati Bengals sport +2900 odds to win the Super Bowl. The Bengals are +140 to advance to the playoffs.

Get the latest NFL futures odds for the Bengals on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bengals Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2900 (Bet $100 to win $2,900)

+2900 (Bet $100 to win $2,900) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000 (Bet $100 to win $1,000)

+1000 (Bet $100 to win $1,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +140 (Bet $100 to win $140)

+140 (Bet $100 to win $140) Odds to Win the AFC North: +440 (Bet $100 to win $440)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Bengals Stats Insights

The Bengals have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking second-worst with 264.8 yards per game. On defense, they are ranked 21st in the (350.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals rank 27th in scoring offense (16.6 points per game) and 19th in scoring defense (22.8 points allowed per game) this year.

Cincinnati is averaging 190.2 passing yards per game offensively this season (25th in ), and is allowing 196.2 passing yards per game (11th) on the other side of the ball.

It's been a tough stretch for the Bengals in terms of running the ball, as they rank second-worst in rushing offense (74.6 rushing yards per game) and second-worst in rushing defense (154 rushing yards per game allowed) in 2023.

Cincinnati is putting up a 34.3% third-down conversion rate on offense (27th in the ), and ranks 21st defensively with a 41.3% third-down percentage allowed.

The Bengals rank second-worst in offensive yards per play (4.5), but they've been better on defense, ranking 24th with 5.9 yards per play allowed.

With eight forced turnovers (10th in ) against four turnovers committed (sixth in ), Cincinnati (+4) owns the ninth-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Bengals Betting Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Bengals considerably higher (11th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (22nd).

The Bengals were +1000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +2900, which is the 16th-biggest change in the entire league.

With odds of +2900, the Bengals have been given a 3.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Bengals have a 41.7% chance of making the playoffs, based on their moneyline odds.

Bengals Leaders

Joe Burrow has 1,045 passing yards for Cincinnati, completing 62.4% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Joe Mixon has racked up 328 yards on 84 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner. He's also caught 13 passes for 80 yards (16.0 per game).

Ja'Marr Chase leads his squad with 476 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 60 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd has caught 23 passes for 166 yards (33.2 yards per game) this year.

Trey Hendrickson has collected 6.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 5.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Daxton Hill has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 37 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

Bet on Cincinnati Bengals on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl