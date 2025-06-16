Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16
The Houston Astros versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Monday.
The Houston Astros versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Monday.
Astros vs Athletics Game Info
- Houston Astros (41-30) vs. Athletics (29-44)
- Date: Monday, June 16, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN
Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | OAK: (+136)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 2-1, 3.67 ERA
The probable pitchers are Lance McCullers (1-2) for the Astros and Mitch Spence (2-1) for the Athletics. McCullers and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. McCullers' team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. Spence has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics covered in both chances. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Spence starts this season -- they split the games.
Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (50.1%)
Prediction: Astros win (50.1%)
Astros vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog at home.
Astros vs Athletics Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are -102 to cover, while the Athletics are -118 to cover.
Astros vs Athletics Over/Under
- A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Astros-Athletics on June 16, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.
Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Astros have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (57.4%) in those contests.
- This year, the Astros have won eight of 14 games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 70 games with a total this season.
- The Astros have posted a record of 38-32-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics have an 18-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 4-16 (20%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-29-3 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have a 35-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.9% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Jeremy Pena has 89 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .325 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Isaac Paredes has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .353.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.
- Paredes takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.
- Jose Altuve has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
- Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 65 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .400.
- Meyers has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double and three walks.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Jacob Wilson has put up an on-base percentage of .401, a slugging percentage of .513, and has 98 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .367).
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.
- Wilson takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and an RBI.
- Brent Rooker is hitting .278 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while batting .262.
Astros vs Athletics Head to Head
- 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 9/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/10/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/24/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/23/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/22/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/26/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
