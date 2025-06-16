Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 11:15 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (41-30) vs. Athletics (29-44)

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Monday, June 16, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | OAK: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | OAK: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)

HOU: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 2-1, 3.67 ERA

The probable pitchers are Lance McCullers (1-2) for the Astros and Mitch Spence (2-1) for the Athletics. McCullers and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. McCullers' team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. Spence has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics covered in both chances. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Spence starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (50.1%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog at home.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are -102 to cover, while the Athletics are -118 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Astros-Athletics on June 16, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (57.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Astros have won eight of 14 games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 70 games with a total this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 38-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have an 18-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 4-16 (20%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-29-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 35-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.9% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 89 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .325 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Paredes takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Jose Altuve has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 65 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Meyers has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double and three walks.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has put up an on-base percentage of .401, a slugging percentage of .513, and has 98 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .367).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Wilson takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and an RBI.

Brent Rooker is hitting .278 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks while batting .262.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/23/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

