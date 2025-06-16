Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 11:16 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Seattle Mariners play the Boston Red Sox.

Mariners vs Red Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (36-34) vs. Boston Red Sox (37-36)

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Monday, June 16, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NESN

Mariners vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-188) | BOS: (+158)

SEA: (-188) | BOS: (+158) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+118) | BOS: +1.5 (-142)

SEA: -1.5 (+118) | BOS: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 1-1, 2.37 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 2-1, 5.45 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (1-1) for the Mariners and Lucas Giolito (2-1) for the Red Sox. Gilbert and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gilbert starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. The Red Sox have gone 5-3-0 against the spread when Giolito starts. The Red Sox have a 2-1 record in Giolito's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (63.6%)

Mariners vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Mariners vs Red Sox moneyline has Seattle as a -188 favorite, while Boston is a +158 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Red Sox Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Mariners are +118 to cover, and the Red Sox are -142.

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Red Sox contest on June 16, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (52.3%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 3-2 when favored by -188 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 69 opportunities.

In 69 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 30-39-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have gone 11-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).

Boston has a record of 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (33.3%).

The Red Sox have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-38-2).

The Red Sox have put together a 38-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 67 hits, batting .263 this season with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .616.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 22 extra-base hits. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 71st in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .411 this season while batting .296 with 46 walks and 30 runs scored.

Crawford enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 51 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has racked up a team-best .417 slugging percentage. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 65th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .253. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 85th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Carlos Narvaez is batting .286 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Trevor Story is hitting .234 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/24/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/23/2025: 8-5 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 SEA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2025: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/31/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/30/2024: 10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2024: 14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/31/2024: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/30/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/29/2024: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 3/28/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

