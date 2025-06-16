3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 6/16/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

This is a big number for a guy making his first start off the IL. Logan Gilbert, though, is a beast in a peachy spot, so I'm still willing to give it a swing.

Before hitting the IL, Gilbert was off to a brilliant start. He had a 37.6% strikeout rate in 6 starts, an absurd mark legitimized by his 18.2% swinging-strike rate.

These gains date back to last season. Over his final seven starts, Gilbert started to reduce his cutter usage. When you lump those starts in with his beginning of 2025, he has a 36.3% strikeout rate across his past 13 starts, a big enough sample for us to trust.

Gilbert's pitch count got up to 72 in his third rehab start, and he lasted 5 innings. I'm comfortable projecting him at 85 pitches tonight, meaning that while he's not fully stretched out, he should get enough leash to do some damage.

That will all come against a Boston Red Sox team that just traded its best hitter. Without Rafael Devers, their active roster has a 24.7% strikeout rate this year. Forcing that team to now face Gilbert feels harsh, so the over is fun despite this being Gilbert's return.

Although Sandy Alcantara is coming off his best start of the season, I'm skeptical he has fully righted the ship. That leads me toward his under against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In that one, Alcantara threw six shutout innings with six strikeouts and no walks. It was the first time all year he didn't allow multiple earned runs, and it tied his longest outing of the season.

The only big shift for Alcantara there is that he threw more curveballs than he had been early on. If we zero in on the eight starts in which Alcantara has used that pitch more, his strikeout rate does increase from his season-long baseline -- but to just 18.0%. It doesn't seem as though that pitch is a magic elixir.

Tonight, he'll face the Phillies, whose active roster still has just a 20.0% strikeout rate against righties even with Bryce Harper shelved. As a result, I have Alcantara projected at 4.12 strikeouts, presenting plentiful value in the under.

Don't look now, but the Baltimore Orioles are finally heating up. The upside in their bats gives me interest in the under on Ryan Pepiot tonight.

Across the past 30 days, the Orioles have the league's sixth-best wRC+. That includes facing lefties, against whom they've struggled. They've been so good against righties of late that their active roster now has a 126 wRC+ against them for the full season. They're still striking out at a slightly above-average clip, but this team seems to have found its stroke.

They will get a tough test tonight as Pepiot has pitched well recently. He has 17 strikeouts his past 2 starts, blowing past 5.5 in both. However, I've still got him projected at 5.46 strikeouts tonight. That -- in theory -- is close to 5.5, but because he needs 6 strikeouts to go over, pitchers in that range for me have gone over 5.5 strikeouts just 38.6% of the time. Once you add in the risk in a matchup that is becoming increasingly difficult, I like backing the under.

