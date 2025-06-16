2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Monday 6/16/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across Monday's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

LAFC at Chelsea

If Chelsea put out anything close to their best 11 for today's 3 p.m. ET match, they should be way too much for LAFC, and the Blues are forecasted to start a very strong lineup, according to WhoScored's lineup projections. While I'm not expecting something like Bayern's 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City from yesterday, Chelsea should be able to score at least three goals.

The Blues had an up-and-down campaign in the Premier League in 2024-25, but in the end, they were good enough to finish fourth. They were even better by expected goal (xG) differential, per FBRef's xG model, with Chelsea ranking third in the EPL in the stat.

Chelsea have spent quite a bit over the past two years, and although they're not yet a finished product, they have a deep roster full of young and talented players. That depth should set them up for success in this tourney.

LAFC is currently fifth in the MLS' Western Conference. They've conceded 23 goals in 16 matches against much worse competition than what they'll see today, and they've allowed multiple goals in two of their past three MLS fixtures.

Boca Juniors at Benfica

Benfica and Boca Juniors meet up at 6 p.m. ET tonight, and I'm intrigued by Vangelis Pavlidis' goal odds.

Pavlidis is coming off a successful season in which he netted a team-best 19 goals in 27 starts in Portugal's top flight. He ended the year on a high note, scoring nine times over his last eight Primeira Liga matches, including a hat trick against Porto, one of Portugal's best clubs.

He also took three penalties during the campaign, and if he's Benfica's top choice from the spot today, that's a big boost to his goal-scoring chances.

Boca Juniors are in the midst of a solid Argentine Primera Division season, sitting tied for first through 16 matches. But Benfica represents tougher competition that what they're used to, and they may be in for a rude awakening against an aggressive Benfica side that loves to attack.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any soccer matches taking place on June 16th through June 18th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.