Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 11:16 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-29) vs. San Diego Padres (39-31)

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Monday, June 16, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-156) | SD: (+132)

LAD: (-156) | SD: (+132) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+126) | SD: +1.5 (-152)

LAD: -1.5 (+126) | SD: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 2-5, 4.28 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani and the Padres will turn to Dylan Cease (2-5, 4.28 ERA). Ohtani did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Padres have gone 7-7-0 ATS in Cease's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in four of Cease's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Padres moneyline has Los Angeles as a -156 favorite, while San Diego is a +132 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Padres are -152 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +126.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Padres on June 16 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (62.7%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 24-15 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 41 of 71 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 31-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have gone 15-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.9% of those games).

San Diego has a record of 5-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (45.5%).

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-38-2).

The Padres have gone 38-31-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani has 83 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .642, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .393.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .267 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average is 58th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 98th.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .336 with a .558 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 72 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .480.

Pages enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run and six RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 84 hits with a .376 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .316.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is eighth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Machado hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a walk and nine RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .277. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 41st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gavin Sheets is batting .266 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

6/11/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/11/2024: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

