Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Running back Chuba Hubbard is looking at a matchup versus the seventh-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (104.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Carolina Panthers meet the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hubbard vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.58

60.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.70

14.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Hubbard is currently the 12th-ranked player in fantasy (33rd overall), with 148.5 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

In his last three games, Hubbard has put up 37.2 fantasy points (12.4 per game), rushing for 254 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 56 carries. He has also contributed 18 yards on five catches (11 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Hubbard has put up 63.5 fantasy points (12.7 per game) over his last five games, running for 382 yards with four touchdowns on 86 carries. He has also contributed 33 yards on nine catches (16 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Hubbard's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, a matchup in which he tallied 22.9 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 21 carries, 114 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Chuba Hubbard delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (1.4 points) in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, rushing for 14 yards on six carries.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has given up two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Eagles have allowed a TD reception by 13 players this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Eagles this season.

