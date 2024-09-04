Christian Watson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will take on the team with last season's 31st-ranked passing defense, the Philadelphia Eagles (252.7 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

Daily fantasy players, is Watson worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Eagles? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Watson vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.78

6.78 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.32

47.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Watson 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Watson picked up 73.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) -- 60th at his position, 191st in the league.

Watson accumulated 20.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 71 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his best game last year.

In Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, Watson put up 15.4 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: five receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, Watson finished with a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, nine yards, on one target.

Watson recorded 1.1 fantasy points -- one catch, 11 yards, on two targets -- in Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia allowed over 300 passing yards to six QBs last season.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Eagles last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Eagles last year, six players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Philadelphia last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Eagles allowed a touchdown reception to 32 players last season.

Against Philadelphia last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, one player recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Eagles last season.

In terms of run defense, Philadelphia gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

The Eagles allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

