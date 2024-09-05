Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will take on the team with last year's 25th-ranked run defense, the New York Jets (124 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Considering McCaffrey for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Jets? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing McCaffrey this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

McCaffrey vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.54

17.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.66

84.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.68

0.68 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.72

34.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey 2023 Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey picked up 324.3 fantasy points (20.3 per game), tops at his position and fifth overall in the league.

McCaffrey picked up 41.7 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs; 7 receptions, 71 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 4 versus the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last year.

In Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals, McCaffrey had another strong showing with 36.7 fantasy points, thanks to 18 carries, 115 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 72 yards, 2 TDs.

McCaffrey picked up 9.1 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 64 yards; 4 receptions, 27 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 17 versus the Washington Commanders.

McCaffrey collected 11.2 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 43 yards; 3 receptions, 9 yards, 1 TD -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York allowed over 300 passing yards to one QB last season.

The Jets allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against New York last season, four players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Jets last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against New York last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Jets allowed a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

New York allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

In terms of run D, the Jets allowed three players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against New York last season, 10 players ran for at least one TD.

The Jets allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.