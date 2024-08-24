menu item
NFL

Christian Kirk 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In Week 1, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk put up 3.0 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 31st-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Christian Kirk Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Kirk's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points93.315947
2024 Projected Fantasy Points134.110334

Christian Kirk 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Kirk finished with 13.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Dolphins3.041300

Christian Kirk vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars threw the ball on 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kirk's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Christian Kirk855778735
Evan Engram14311496349
Gabriel Davis8145746711
Travis Etienne735847612

