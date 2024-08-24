Christian Kirk 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk put up 3.0 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 31st-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Christian Kirk Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Kirk's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 93.3 159 47 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 134.1 103 34

Christian Kirk 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Kirk finished with 13.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 3.0 4 1 30 0

Christian Kirk vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars threw the ball on 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kirk's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Christian Kirk 85 57 787 3 5 Evan Engram 143 114 963 4 9 Gabriel Davis 81 45 746 7 11 Travis Etienne 73 58 476 1 2

