Chiefs vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The NFL's Saturday slate includes the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Houston Texans.

Chiefs vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (65.2%)

Chiefs vs Texans Point Spread

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Chiefs are -104 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -118 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Texans Over/Under

A combined point total of 41.5 has been set for Chiefs-Texans on Dec. 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Chiefs vs Texans Moneyline

Kansas City is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +144 underdog on the road.

Chiefs vs Texans Betting Trends

Kansas City's record against the spread is 5-8-1.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-7-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been six Chiefs games (out of 14) that went over the total this year.

Against the spread, the Texans are 6-8-0 this year.

Houston is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Texans have played 14 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Chiefs vs Texans Odds & Spread

Moneyline: KC: (-172) | HOU: (+144)

KC: (-172) | HOU: (+144) Spread: KC: -3.5 (-104) | HOU: +3.5 (-118)

KC: -3.5 (-104) | HOU: +3.5 (-118) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

