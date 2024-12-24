Chiefs vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs versus the Pittsburgh Steelers is on the NFL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Chiefs vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Steelers win (53.9%)

Chiefs vs Steelers Point Spread

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -105 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Steelers Over/Under

Chiefs versus Steelers, on Dec. 25, has an over/under of 44.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Chiefs vs Steelers Moneyline

Kansas City is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog at home.

Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 6-8-1 this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are 5-7-1 against the spread.

Out of 15 Chiefs games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

The Steelers have covered the spread 10 times in 15 games.

Pittsburgh's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 4-2.

The Steelers have seen eight of their 15 games go over the point total.

Chiefs vs Steelers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

