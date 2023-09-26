Chiefs vs Jets Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 Sunday Night Football - October 1
NFL action on Sunday includes the Kansas City Chiefs facing the New York Jets.
Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chiefs vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chiefs win (72.4%)
Chiefs vs Jets Point Spread
The Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Chiefs are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.
Chiefs vs Jets Over/Under
Chiefs versus Jets, on October 1, has an over/under of 41.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Chiefs vs Jets Moneyline
Kansas City is the favorite, -390 on the moneyline, while New York is a +310 underdog despite being at home.
Chiefs vs Jets Betting Trends
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread this year.
- The Chiefs are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- The Chiefs have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.
- The Jets have posted one win against the spread this season.
- New York has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- The Jets have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.
Chiefs vs Jets Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: KC: (-390) | NYJ: (+310)
- Spread: KC: -7.5 (-110) | NYJ: +7.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
