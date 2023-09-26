Chiefs vs Jets Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 Sunday Night Football - October 1

NFL action on Sunday includes the Kansas City Chiefs facing the New York Jets.

Chiefs vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (72.4%)

Chiefs vs Jets Point Spread

The Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Chiefs are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Jets Over/Under

Chiefs versus Jets, on October 1, has an over/under of 41.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Chiefs vs Jets Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -390 on the moneyline, while New York is a +310 underdog despite being at home.

Chiefs vs Jets Betting Trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread this year.

The Chiefs are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Chiefs have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Jets have posted one win against the spread this season.

New York has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Jets have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

Chiefs vs Jets Odds & Spread

Moneyline: KC: (-390) | NYJ: (+310)

KC: (-390) | NYJ: (+310) Spread: KC: -7.5 (-110) | NYJ: +7.5 (-110)

KC: -7.5 (-110) | NYJ: +7.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

