Chiefs vs Eagles Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFL Super Bowl - Feb. 9

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs vs Eagles Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (57%)

Chiefs vs Eagles Point Spread

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against the Eagles. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Eagles are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Eagles Over/Under

The over/under for the Chiefs versus Eagles matchup on Feb. 9 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Chiefs vs Eagles Moneyline

The Chiefs vs Eagles moneyline has Kansas City as a -130 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +110 underdog at home.

Chiefs vs Eagles Betting Trends

Kansas City covered the spread seven times in 17 games during the regular season and is 1-1-0 versus the spread in the postseason.

The Chiefs' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more is 6-7-1 (in the regular season and playoffs).

In 17 Chiefs games in the regular season, seven went over the total. Meanwhile, they have topped the point total in one of two games in the playoffs.

The Eagles beat the spread 11 times in 17 games during the regular season, and are 2-1-0 ATS in the postseason.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread in the regular season and playoffs.

There were seven Eagles games (out of 17) that went over the total in the regular season, and two (of three) in the playoffs.

Chiefs vs Eagles Odds & Spread

Moneyline: KC: (-130) | PHI: (+110)

KC: (-130) | PHI: (+110) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-115) | PHI: +1.5 (-105)

KC: -1.5 (-115) | PHI: +1.5 (-105) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

