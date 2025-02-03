FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Chiefs vs. Eagles: Head-to-Head History for Super Bowl LIX

Aidan Cotter
The 2025 Super Bowl is set.

Super Bowl LIX pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, let's break down the head-to-head history between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Head-to-Head History

Chiefs vs. Eagles Head-to-Head Results

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have faced each other head-to-head 11 times in NFL history.

Season
Winning Team
Score
Losing Team
2023Eagles21-17Chiefs
2022Chiefs38-35Eagles
2021Chiefs42-30Eagles
2017Chiefs27-20Eagles
2013Chiefs26-16Eagles
2009Eagles34-14Chiefs
2005Eagles37-31Chiefs

The Chiefs own a 6-5 advantage in head-to-head matchups with the Eagles.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Head-to-Head Super Bowl History

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have faced each other in the Super Bowl one time.

In 2023, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Head-to-Head Recent Games

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have played five times since 2010.

The Chiefs have won four of the last five head-to-head meetings, but the Eagles did win their most recent matchup last season.

Chiefs Head-to-Head Record vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 6-5 all-time record against the Eagles.

Eagles Head-to-Head Record vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles have a 5-6 all-time record against the Chiefs.

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds

Below are the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX betting odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

A full list of Super Bowl odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

