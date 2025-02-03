Chiefs vs. Eagles: Head-to-Head History for Super Bowl LIX

The 2025 Super Bowl is set.

Super Bowl LIX pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, let's break down the head-to-head history between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Head-to-Head History

Chiefs vs. Eagles Head-to-Head Results

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have faced each other head-to-head 11 times in NFL history.

Season Winning Team Score Losing Team 2023 Eagles 21-17 Chiefs 2022 Chiefs 38-35 Eagles 2021 Chiefs 42-30 Eagles 2017 Chiefs 27-20 Eagles 2013 Chiefs 26-16 Eagles 2009 Eagles 34-14 Chiefs 2005 Eagles 37-31 Chiefs View Full Table ChevronDown

The Chiefs own a 6-5 advantage in head-to-head matchups with the Eagles.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Head-to-Head Super Bowl History

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have faced each other in the Super Bowl one time.

In 2023, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Head-to-Head Recent Games

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have played five times since 2010.

The Chiefs have won four of the last five head-to-head meetings, but the Eagles did win their most recent matchup last season.

Chiefs Head-to-Head Record vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 6-5 all-time record against the Eagles.

Eagles Head-to-Head Record vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles have a 5-6 all-time record against the Chiefs.

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds

Below are the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX betting odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

A full list of Super Bowl odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.