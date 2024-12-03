Chase Brown Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown will take on the 31st-ranked tun defense of the Dallas Cowboys (147.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Thinking about Brown for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Cowboys? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brown vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.13

81.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.68

0.68 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.07

25.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Brown is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player (41st overall), putting up 139.4 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

During his last three games, Brown has 43.7 total fantasy points (14.6 per game), carrying the ball 47 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 139 yards on 17 catches (21 targets).

Brown has delivered 74.8 total fantasy points (15.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 86 times for 350 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 178 yards on 24 receptions (30 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 21.7 fantasy points. He also had 120 rushing yards on 27 attempts (4.4 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, when he put up just 2.3 fantasy points (3 carries, 11 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Cowboys have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up a TD catch by 17 players this year.

Dallas has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing TD to 14 players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to five players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.