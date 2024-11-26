Chase Brown Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Running back Chase Brown is looking at a matchup against the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the league (90.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Brown a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Steelers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Brown vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.06

79.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.85

22.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 123.4 fantasy points in 2024 (11.2 per game), Brown is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 47th overall.

In his last three games, Brown has posted 49.4 fantasy points (16.5 per game), running for 248 yards and scoring one touchdown on 62 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 146 yards on 19 grabs (23 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Brown has posted 64.1 fantasy points (12.8 per game) during his last five games, running for 324 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 89 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 157 yards on 23 grabs (29 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, when he posted 21.7 fantasy points with five receptions (on five targets) for 37 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Chase Brown disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 1, when he mustered only 2.3 fantasy points (3 carries, 11 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Steelers have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Pittsburgh this season.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.