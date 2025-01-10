Chargers vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 11

NFL action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Houston Texans.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chargers vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (61.7%)

Chargers vs Texans Point Spread

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Chargers are -118 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -104 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Texans Over/Under

The over/under for Chargers-Texans on Jan. 11 is 42.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Chargers vs Texans Moneyline

The Chargers vs Texans moneyline has Los Angeles as a -154 favorite, while Houston is a +130 underdog at home.

Chargers vs Texans Betting Trends

Los Angeles has 12 wins in 17 games against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Chargers are 8-1 against the spread.

The Chargers have seen eight of their 17 games hit the over.

The Texans have seven wins in 17 contests against the spread this season.

Houston's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 3-3.

The Texans have seen seven of their 17 games go over the point total.

Chargers vs Texans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAC: (-154) | HOU: (+130)

LAC: (-154) | HOU: (+130) Spread: LAC: -2.5 (-118) | HOU: +2.5 (-104)

LAC: -2.5 (-118) | HOU: +2.5 (-104) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!