Champions League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 11/6/24

Aston Villa at Club Brugge (12:45 p.m. ET)

Aston Villa are off to a stellar start in the Champions League, winning all three of their matches thus far -- including a momentous triumph over Bayern Munich -- while not yet conceding a goal. But their red-hot UCL run may cool a little on Wednesday.

In Premier League play of late, Villa haven't been all that great. Across their last five matches, they've picked up just one win (at Fulham), and in that victory, they actually lost the expected goals (xG) battle, 1.8-1.6, per FBRef's xG model. Away form has been an issue domestically for Villa. They've been out-performed on xG in each of their last three away matches, and one of those was a date with lowly Ipswich Town.

The addition of midweek Champions League games might be wearing down Villa, and emerging star Morgan Rogers isn't a lock to play today after coming off early with a knock last weekend.

Brugge have won only once over their first three UCL matches of the campaign, losing the other two fixtures. Their two losses have come to Dortmund and Milan, so they've had a tough slate thus far. In their one home match, the final scoreline was a 3-0 loss to Dortmund, but the xG tally was much closer as Brugge amassed 1.2 xG to Dortmund's 1.9.

With Villa struggling domestically, particularly on the road, Brugge can put up a fight today, and I like this game to end in a draw.

Benfica at Bayern Munich (3 p.m. ET)

Bayern Munich have been excellent this season, scoring the second-most goals (32) in domestic-league play across Europe's big five leagues while giving up the fewest xG (6.0).

They should keep it up at home against Benfica today.

Bayern are -360 to win and -128 to score more than 2.5 goals. That puts me on Jamal Musiala's goal-or-assist prop.

Musiala is a key attacking piece for Bayern. He's got four goals and one assist in seven Bundesliga starts. He's started just once in UCL play but has generated a pair of assists despite not seeing a ton of minutes. WhoScored projects Musiala to start in his usual No. 10 role versus Benfica, and as long as that is the case, he's a solid bet at these -145 odds.

Also, this is a hugely important match for Bayern, who sit 22nd in the UCL table, so we can rest assured they'll have their foot on the gas throughout.

