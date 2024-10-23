Champions League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 10/23/24

With a new format for the group stage, the UEFA Champions League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for today's matches?

Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Sparta Prague at Manchester City (3 p.m. ET)

Well, this one could get ugly.

Manchester City are a laughable -1200 to win and -194 to go over 2.5 goals. They should dominate Sparta Prague on Wednesday, and I like getting exposure to them via Ilkay Gundogan in the goal-or-assist market.

Getting Gundogan back has proven to be a really shrewd move for City as he's become a key cog due to injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri, with the veteran notching five starts so far in EPL play.

While Gundogan has not yet registered a goal or an assist in EPL action, it's coming. He's recorded 1.3 expected goals (xG) and 1.0 expected assists, per FBRef's xG model. He bagged a goal in City's last UCL match, and he's taken at least two shots in seven straight outings.

On the assist front, FBRef has credited Gundogan with 25 shot-creating actions over his past five matches, so he's been extremely active.

In a match where City figure to have gobs of possession and create several big chances, Gundogan to score or assist at -140 is a quality bet.

Liverpool at RB Leipzig (3 p.m. ET)

RB Leipzig hosts Liverpool today, and I think we're all still sleeping a bit on how good Liverpool has been so far this season.

The Reds sit atop the Premier League, winning seven of eight matches. It's not just the results, either -- the performances have been stellar. Liverpool have scored 15 goals and conceded just 3. Their xG differential of +9.6 is tops in the EPL and fifth-best among Europe's big five leagues.

In UCL play, they've been excellent, as well, taking all six points that have been available to them while amassing 4.5 total xG and allowing just 1.2 xG. That includes a convincing 3-1 win at AC Milan where Liverpool took the xG battle by a tally of 3.1-0.6.

Leipzig are also getting good results as they sit second in the Bundesliga. The performances, however, haven't been as convincing.

Despite allowing just two goals through seven domestic-league matches, Leipzig have surrendered 7.8 xG, so they've been getting lucky defensively. Going forward, they've been just OK, posting 10.7 xG -- and 11 goals -- across the seven matches.

One thing Leipzig will have going for them on Wednesday is motivation. They've lost two straight to open their UCL campaign, so they desperately need a result today. I'm not sure that'll be enough, though.

Liverpool have been the better team this year and have already shown they can put in a performance on the road at a tough away venue in Europe. Give me the Reds to take all three points.

