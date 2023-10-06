Central Michigan vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Buffalo Bulls.

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Central Michigan: (-154) | Buffalo: (+128)

Central Michigan: (-154) | Buffalo: (+128) Spread: Central Michigan: -3 (-110) | Buffalo: +3 (-110)

Central Michigan: -3 (-110) | Buffalo: +3 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Betting Trends

Central Michigan has won twice against the spread this year.

Central Michigan is winless ATS (0-2) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been four Central Michigan games (of five) that hit the over this year.

Buffalo has covered the spread three times in five games.

Buffalo has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

Buffalo has played five games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (51.3%)

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Point Spread

Central Michigan is favored by three points over Buffalo. Central Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, with Buffalo being -110.

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Central Michigan-Buffalo on October 7, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Moneyline

The Central Michigan vs Buffalo moneyline has Central Michigan as a -154 favorite, while Buffalo is a +128 underdog.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Central Michigan 25.8 87 33.4 110 47.9 3 5 Buffalo 26.4 82 37.6 126 55.1 4 5

