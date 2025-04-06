Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6
Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NBCS-BOS and MNMT
The Boston Celtics (57-20) are heavy, 21-point favorites against the Washington Wizards (17-60) on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and MNMT. The point total is 226 in the matchup.
Celtics vs. Wizards Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Celtics
|-21
|226
|-3448
|+1400
Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Celtics win (88%)
Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Celtics are 37-39-1 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards are 32-44-1 against the spread this year.
- Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 35 times this season.
- Wizards games this season have hit the over on 40 of 77 set point totals (51.9%).
- Boston has a worse record against the spread at home (16-22-0) than it does on the road (21-17-1).
- The Celtics have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 38 home matchups (52.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 39 games (38.5%).
- Washington has performed better against the spread at home (17-23-0) than on the road (15-21-1) this season.
- In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.5%, 21 of 40) compared to on the road (51.4%, 19 of 37).
Celtics Leaders
- Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 8.7 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (fourth in league).
- Derrick White is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 4.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- Payton Pritchard is averaging 13.9 points, 3.3 assists and 3.8 boards.
- Jrue Holiday averages 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.
Wizards Leaders
- Jordan Poole averages 20.6 points for the Wizards, plus 3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (seventh in NBA).
- The Wizards are receiving 9.5 points, 4.1 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Bub Carrington.
- The Wizards are receiving 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Kyshawn George.
- Justin Champagnie averages 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists. He is sinking 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.
