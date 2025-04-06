Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and MNMT

The Boston Celtics (57-20) are heavy, 21-point favorites against the Washington Wizards (17-60) on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and MNMT. The point total is 226 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -21 226 -3448 +1400

Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (88%)

Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Celtics are 37-39-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 32-44-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 35 times this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 40 of 77 set point totals (51.9%).

Boston has a worse record against the spread at home (16-22-0) than it does on the road (21-17-1).

The Celtics have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 38 home matchups (52.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 39 games (38.5%).

Washington has performed better against the spread at home (17-23-0) than on the road (15-21-1) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.5%, 21 of 40) compared to on the road (51.4%, 19 of 37).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 8.7 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (fourth in league).

Derrick White is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 4.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 13.9 points, 3.3 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jrue Holiday averages 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20.6 points for the Wizards, plus 3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (seventh in NBA).

The Wizards are receiving 9.5 points, 4.1 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

The Wizards are receiving 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

Justin Champagnie averages 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists. He is sinking 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

