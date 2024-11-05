Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (7-1) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Golden State Warriors (6-1), winners of four straight. The Celtics are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The point total for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Celtics vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 -112 -108 230.5 -110 -110 -295 +240

Celtics vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (75.2%)

Celtics vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Celtics are 5-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have six wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, three of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of seven chances.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 30 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with 4.1 made treys per game (fourth in league).

Derrick White averages 19 points, 4.4 boards and 4.1 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 25.7 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 40% from the field and 26.7% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16 points, 3 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 13 points, 3.6 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Buddy Hield averages 21.9 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists. He is also sinking 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 50% from 3-point range, with 4.7 triples per contest (second in NBA).

Draymond Green averages 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is also sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 52.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Warriors receive 9.3 points per game from Brandin Podziemski, plus 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 13.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Warriors are receiving 5.4 points, 8.1 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Kevon Looney.

