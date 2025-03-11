Celtics vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOK

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (53-12) are 4.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (47-18) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at TD Garden. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOK. The over/under in the matchup is set at 232.5.

Celtics vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -4.5 232.5 -190 +160

Celtics vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (53.8%)

Celtics vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a matchup 30 times this season (30-34-1).

The Thunder are 40-24-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 29 times this season.

The Thunder have gone over the point total 53.8% of the time this season (35 of 65 games with a set point total).

Boston owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (15-19-0) than it does on the road (15-15-1).

The Celtics have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 34 home matchups (52.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 11 of 31 games (35.5%).

Oklahoma City has been better against the spread at home (22-11-1) than away (18-13-0) this season.

Thunder games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 34) than away (15 of 31) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Tatum averages 27.2 points, 8.9 boards and 5.8 assists.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (10th in league).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists.

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points for the Thunder, plus 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Per game, Jalen Williams gives the Thunder 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 57.3% of his shots from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins averages 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.6 assists. He is draining 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Thunder get 9.9 points per game from Luguentz Dort, plus 4.2 boards and 1.7 assists.

