Celtics vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Celtics vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and AZFamily

A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (fifth, 27 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (56-20) host Devin Booker (ninth, 25.5 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (35-41) on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and AZFamily. The Celtics are heavy favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under in the matchup is 228.

Celtics vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14.5 228 -952 +640

Celtics vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (78.7%)

Celtics vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 36-39-1 record against the spread this season.

The Suns are 28-46-2 against the spread this season.

This season, 35 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

The Suns have hit the over 53.9% of the time this year (41 of 76 games with a set point total).

Boston sports a worse record against the spread in home games (15-22-0) than it does on the road (21-17-1).

The Celtics have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (54.1%) than away games (38.5%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results away (15-23-0) than at home (13-23-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (44.7%, 17 of 38) compared to on the road (63.2%, 24 of 38).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.7 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 4.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made treys (10th in league).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Booker averages 25.5 points for the Suns, plus 4.1 boards and 7.1 assists.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.3 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

The Suns get 17.3 points per game from Bradley Beal, plus 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists.

Nick Richards averages 9.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is sinking 59.1% of his shots from the field.

