Celtics vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Celtics vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-54) visit the Boston Celtics (54-26) after losing seven road games in a row. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10, 2026. The over/under for the matchup is 223.5.

Celtics vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -16.5 223.5 -1493 +870

Celtics vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (79.1%)

Celtics vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 47 times over 80 games with a set spread.

In the Pelicans' 80 games this season, they have 44 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 29 times this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 39 of 80 opportunities (48.8%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 39 games when playing at home, and it has covered 26 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 14 times in 39 opportunities this season (35.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 15 times in 41 opportunities (36.6%).

This year, New Orleans is 26-14-1 at home against the spread (.634 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-19-1 ATS (.462).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more often at home (21 times out of 41) than on the road (18 of 39) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 28.8 points, 7 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 17 points, 4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.3 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Saddiq Bey averages 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 47.3% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans get 13.7 points per game from Jeremiah Fears, plus 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists.

Per game, Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 8.9 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Karlo Matkovic averages 5.7 points, 3.7 boards and 0.8 assists. He is draining 60.4% of his shots from the field.

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