Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (15-16) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (22-8) on Friday, December 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11.5 232.5 -510 +390

Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (82.3%)

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled an 11-18-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 12-17-2 against the spread this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 13 times out of 31 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over on 19 of 31 set point totals (61.3%).

Boston sports a worse record against the spread at home (5-11-0) than it does in road games (6-7-1).

The Celtics have hit the over on the total in nine of 16 home games (56.2%), compared to four of 14 road games (28.6%).

Indiana has been better against the spread away (7-10-1) than at home (5-7-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over 10 of 13 times at home (76.9%), and nine of 18 away (50%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 29 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.8 points, 6 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made treys (10th in NBA).

Jrue Holiday averages 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 32.6% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Pacers receive 15.2 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 7.2 boards and 1.6 assists.

The Pacers are getting 16.6 points, 6.2 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

The Pacers receive 11.4 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.6 boards and 4.4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.