Celtics vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL, and ESPN

The Orlando Magic (45-36) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (55-26) on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at TD Garden as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS, FDSFL, and ESPN. The point total is 216.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -3.5 216.5 -162 +136

Celtics vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (76.4%)

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 37 times over 81 games with a set spread.

The Celtics have 48 wins against the spread in 81 games this year.

Magic games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

Celtics games this year have hit the over on 30 of 81 set point totals (37%).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 42 opportunities at home, and it has covered 17 times in 39 opportunities in away games.

The Magic have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 24 of 42 home matchups (57.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 39 games (53.8%).

Boston has performed better against the spread on the road (26-14-1) than at home (22-18-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Celtics' games have finished above the over/under at home (37.5%, 15 of 40) than away (36.6%, 15 of 41).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 31.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Desmond Bane averages 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Anthony Black is averaging 15 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 boards.

Celtics Leaders

Per game, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 28.7 points, 6.9 boards and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Derrick White averages 16.5 points, 4.4 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also sinking 39.4% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

The Celtics are receiving 17 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game from Payton Pritchard.

The Celtics receive 15.1 points per game from Nikola Vucevic, plus 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 8.4 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 65.3% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

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