Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (19-61) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (59-21) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at TD Garden as heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The point total is set at 213 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -19.5 213 -3030 +1300

Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (89.2%)

Celtics vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 38 times over 80 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have played 80 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

The Hornets have eclipsed the over/under 40% of the time this year (32 of 80 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has played worse at home, covering 17 times in 39 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (51.3%) than road games (39%).

This season, Charlotte is 18-20-3 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-20-2 ATS (.436).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less frequently at home (13 of 41, 31.7%) than on the road (19 of 39, 48.7%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Derrick White averages 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday averages 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 41.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is also draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Hornets are getting 5.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 7.8 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Nick Smith gets the Hornets 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Hornets get 5.9 points per game from Tidjane Salaun, plus 4.7 boards and 1.2 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.